UN anti-settlement resolution a legal foundation for solution: Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday the United Nations Security Council resolution 2334 that condemned Israeli settlement in Palestine confirms the legal foundations for a solution to the conflict in the Middle East.
Abbas' remarks, which were published by the official Palestinian News Agency WAFA, were made during a dinner held in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on the occasion of Christmas
.
"The voting in favor of the resolution hasn't resolved the Palestinian cause, but defined it," said Abbas, according to WAFA, adding "the resolution stressed on the legal basics for a solution and reiterated that Israeli settlement is illegal."
The voting on the resolution was made upon the request of Venezuela, Senegal, Malaysia and New Zealand, just 24 hours after Egypt, which leads the Arab group in the UNSC, suddenly asked to postpone the voting.
"The world said its word that settlement in the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem, is illegal," said Abbas, referring to the 14 state members of the Security Council who voted in favor of the resolution.
Abbas called on Israel "to sit together on the negotiation table to discuss all the outstanding issues between us and resolve it with good intensions," adding that "we are neighbors on this holy land and we want peace."
"You (Israel) have your state, and we can have our state, and then we can live side-by-side in peace and security," said Abbas, according to WAFA report, adding "If you accept, then there are 57 Arab and Islamic countries will be ready to recognize you (Israel)."
Earlier on Saturday, Abbas stated that the message of the countries who voted in favor of the UNSC resolution says that the Palestinian people are not alone in confronting injustice and colonization.
"We are extending our hands for peace and we hope that the international conference for peace in the Middle East, which will be held in Paris in January, will make the year 2017 a year of ending the Israeli occupation," said Abbas.