Germany to expect economic growth in coming years: central bank

Germany can expect economic growth in the coming years, German central bank Bundesbank said in its latest monthly report for December.



According to the expectations of Bundesbank, the growth rates of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2016 and 2017 will both be 1.8 percent, while the growth rates for 2018 and 2019 weaken somewhat, respectively 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent.



After a comparatively meager 0.2 percent increase of the GDP in the third quarter, the Bundesbank's economists expect a strong final spurt, because the orders of the industry are in great demand and the consumers continue to buy.



"The German economy is in a solid upturn," Bundesbank noted.



"The main support is the lively domestic demand, which benefits from the favorable labor market situation and rising income of private households," it added.

