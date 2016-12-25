Former assistant army chief appointed Thailand's new privy councillor

The number of Thailand's privy council members has been raised to 14 as former assistant army chief Kampanart Rooddit was appointed a new privy councilor Saturday, local media reported.



It's reported that His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has appointed former army assistant commander-in-chief General Kampanart Rooddit a new member of the privy council, which was announced in a royal command on Friday.



Kampanart used to be a director of the National Council for Peace and Order's Centre for Reconciliation for Reform. He was a former member of the National Legislative Assembly(NLA). He resigned from the NLA before the appointment.



The privy council of Thailand, chaired by Prem Tinsulanonda who has once served as the kingdom's regent, is allowed to have 18 members appointed by the king according to Thailand's interim charter.



Prem Tinsulanonda was re-appointed Privy Council president under a royal command by King Vajiralongkorn on December 2 after serving as regent pro tempore following the passing of King Bhumibol on October 13.



Among the 14 members of privy council, 9 earlier served the late king Bhumibol Adulyadej including Prem Tinsulanonda, 4 are new comers.

