Tunisia arrests three linked to Berlin market attacker

Tunisian security forces have arrested the nephew of Berlin Christmas
market attacker Anis Amri and two other jihadist suspects, the interior ministry said on Saturday in a statement.
Amri convinced his nephew to swear allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization, the statement said.
Amri's nephew said he had been in contact with his uncle through telegram, it said.
The Tunisian public prosecutor has ordered the three to be taken into custody over suspicion of being involved in terrorist crimes.
Monday's truck attack in Berlin left 12 dead and 48 others injured.
The Italian government said earlier on Friday that Amri was shot and killed by police during a routine patrol in Milan.