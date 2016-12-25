"Shadow Hollywood" performed in east China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/25 7:11:24
Artists perform in the shadow play named Shadow Hollywood in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 23, 2016. The play performed by the shadow theatre Fireflies bases on the world-known movies, and movie enthusiasts from all over the world can find their favorite stories and characters coming into life in the shadows. (Xinhua/Huang Zhe)

Artists perform in the shadow play named "Shadow Hollywood" in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 23, 2016. The play performed by the shadow theatre Fireflies bases on the world-known movies, and movie enthusiasts from all over the world can find their favorite stories and characters coming into life in the shadows. (Xinhua/Huang Zhe)


 
