Penguins from Harbin Polarland try ice slide

Penguins from Harbin Polarland try an ice slide outdoors in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 26, 2016. (Xinhua/Zhang Qingyun)

Penguins from Harbin Polarland try an ice slide outdoors in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 26, 2016. (Xinhua/Zhang Qingyun)

Penguins from Harbin Polarland try an ice slide outdoors in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 26, 2016. (Xinhua/Zhang Qingyun)

Penguins from Harbin Polarland try an ice slide outdoors in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 26, 2016. (Xinhua/Zhang Qingyun)