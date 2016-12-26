China's rural student-teacher ratio drops

From 2011 to 2014, student-teacher ratios in China's rural areas fell from 16.64 to 14.41 among primary schools and from 13.58 to 10.89 junior high schools, according to a report released Monday.
In China's rural areas, a teacher shortage for compulsory education has effectively been relieved and the student-teacher ratio has dropped, the report said.
By the end of 2015, the central government had provided over one million rural teachers in poor areas with living allowances totaling 7.37 billion yuan (1.06 billion US dollars), the report said.
The income of rural teachers has continuously increased and the job has become more appealing over the years, attracting more people who have attained higher levels of education.
However, problems such as the imbalanced development of compulsory education and educational quality in rural areas have not been fully resolved, according to the report.
The report on China's rural educational development, a national research project funded by the Ministry of Education
, was compiled by an institute of Northeast Normal University.