Hundreds of ancient tombs damaged by real estate development

Hundreds of ancient tombs from the Han Dynasty (202BC-AD220) in Central China's Henan Province were damaged during real estate development, but a real estate manager tried to justify it by saying "archaeology is about removing a tomb."



More than 100 ancient tombs from the Han Dynasty in Ruzhou, Henan were damaged during the construction of a square, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



The Ruzhou government suspended the construction in December 11 and fined the construction company 400,000 yuan ($57,000), but construction was found to be going on as of December 19.



The local public security bureau has failed to publish the findings of its investigation of the tombs' damage as of press time, although it was ordered at the beginning of December to investigate the matter.



The Ruzhou government began building a square in April and discovered hundreds of ancient tombs from the Han Dynasty in May and June at the site.



After 13 tombs were severely damaged by construction workers in August, the workers destroyed the rest in November, some local workers were quoted by Xinhua as saying.



He Songtao, a manger with the real estate developer, said that since the cultural relics were removed, they can just fill the tomb because "archaeology is about removing a tomb."



He also said they had spent a lot of money on the excavation, which slowed the construction down.



According to a survey conducted by China's State Administration of Cultural Heritage in 2011, of 750,000 cultural relics, roughly 130,000, or 18 percent, were considered to be in poor shape, with more than 60,000 described as being in "terrible shape."





