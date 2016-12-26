China, Holy See need real push to formalize ties

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry also noted Monday that China is willing to work alongside the Vatican to make new headway in conducting constructive bilateral dialogues and improving bilateral relations.



For any political entity seeking to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing, acknowledgement of the one-China policy and a promise not to interfere in China's internal affairs are two requisite requirements.



Under the framework of the two principles, there is not necessarily no room to negotiate a way to collaborate and solve the current disputes between China and the Vatican.



One of the biggest divergences between Beijing and the Holy See focuses on the appointment of bishops in churches across China.



Yet after years of dialogue, ideas such as inviting the Vatican to recognize bishops elected by the Chinese side can be viewed as a possible way to bridge the division. Meanwhile, the question over Taiwan is no longer a question.



A year later, Beijing allowed the pope for the first time to transit Chinese airspace on his way to South Korea, and Pope Francis sent his best wishes to Xi as well as the Chinese people as he flew over China.



In 2015, the pope expressed that he would "really love to go to China" and earlier this year he described China as a "great country" in an interview.



These gestures of goodwill are without doubt positive signs, yet they are not enough for any major progress in the bilateral relationship. Both nations will surely confront challenges and obstacles for another step forward, yet it is about time to make a real push for a breakthrough against all odds.



Normalizing ties with the Vatican will symbolize Beijing's completion in establishing diplomatic relations with all Western states. Meanwhile, an official relationship with China, home to around 5.5 million members under the supervision of the State-sanctioned Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, "would crown a dream that the Catholic Church has cultivated for many centuries," according to a researcher at the Catholic University of Milan.



After all, such a large number of Chinese Catholics should not be excluded out of the Holy See's social network forever.



It is hoped that the rising frequency of good faith can yield more constructive dialogues and even an actual leap forward in China-Vatican relations.

