NBS head ‘confident’ in outlook for meeting GDP growth target

There should be no problem for China to meet its 2016 economic growth target, and next year's growth rate will still be within a rational range, domestic news portal sina.com reported on Monday, citing Ning Jizhe, head of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).



Ning said that the consistently stable and improved growth in the first three quarters, which represented a large part of the full year's economic performance, had created a solid foundation for meeting the country's annual target.



In the first three quarters, the economy expanded 6.7 percent, according to NBS data.



Stable growth is expected to continue in the fourth quarter, predicted Ning.



The latest data released in October and November showed that there were signs of recovery in industry, agriculture, investment and the services sector.



For instance, the Producer Price Index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in November, reaching a five-year high.





