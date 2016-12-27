Monetary policy shift signals more focus on risk prevention

As China adds "neutral" to its monetary policy description for next year, there will be more emphasis on de-leveraging, curbing asset bubbles and preventing risks, the Economic Information Daily reported Monday.
The report forecasts that China's M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, will increase by 12 percent in 2017.
During the tone-setting Central Economic Work Conference
this month, China decided there will be more emphasis on preventing and controlling financial risks, especially asset bubbles.
The word "neutral" reflects an adjustment in monetary policy, the report said.
While stability is still important, asset bubbles and other risks are seen as growing and the government must guard against them, the report noted.