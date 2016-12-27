More projects in NE

The number of new projects in China's northeastern region increased by 1,590 from January to the end of November, when it stood at 39,293, the nation's top economic planner said on Monday.
In the first 11 months, total investment in new projects grew 21 percent to 45 trillion yuan ($6.5 trillion), according to a post published on the National Development and Reform Commission
's (NDRC) website on Monday.
Fixed-assets investment reached 53.9 trillion yuan from January to November nationwide, up 8.3 percent year-on-year, the NDRC said in a separate post.