Tighter home curbs

Ji'nan, capital of East China's Shandong Province, became the latest Chinese city to tighten restrictions on the number of homes residents can buy, media reports said on Monday,



The move is aimed at reining in overheating housing prices, experts said



Under the new restrictions, registered residents will not be allowed to buy more than two homes, while others can only buy one, financial news portal wallstreetcn.com reported.



A number of Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, have previously taken similar measures to curb home prices.





