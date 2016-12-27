Obama believes he could have won election if eligible

President Barack Obama asserted in an interview recently he could have succeeded in this year's election if he was eligible to run, CNN reported on Monday.



"I am confident in this vision of progressive change, because I'm confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it," Obama told his former senior adviser David Axelrod in an interview for the "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.



"I know that in conversations that I've had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one," Obama said.



"In the wake of the election and Trump winning, a lot of people have suggested that somehow, it really was a fantasy," Obama said of the hope-and-change vision he heralded eight years ago.





