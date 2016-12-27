Duped by fake news, Pakistan minister makes nuke threat

Pakistan's defence minister has threatened to retaliate in kind to any Israeli nuclear strike after apparently being tricked by a fake news site into a confrontation on social media.



Khawaja Asif was responding to an invented story published on the website AWDNews and headlined, "Israeli Defense Minister: If Pakistan send ground troops into Syria on any pretext, we will destroy this country with a nuclear attack."



"Israeli def min threatens nuclear retaliation presuming pak role in Syria against Daesh (Islamic State).Israel forgets Pakistan is a Nuclear state too," the Pakistani minister tweeted Friday.



His missive prompted a clarification from Israel's Ministry of Defense, which responded to him on Saturday:



"@KhawajaMAsif The statement attributed to fmr Def Min Yaalon re Pakistan was never said," adding, "KhawajaMAsif reports referred to by the Pakistani Def Min are entirely false."



Israel has a policy of ambiguity in relation to its nuclear arsenal, neither confirming nor denying its existence, but is widely believed to be an atomic power.



There is a rising tide of fake articles being widely shared on social media.



Last week Google said it was working to refine its algorithm after a British news report showed a Holocaust denial website was the top result when users asked "Did the Holocaust happen?"





