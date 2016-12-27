China’s anti-monopoly efforts aim to create an equitable business environment

China's $29 million fine against US automaker General Motors' joint venture for alleged monopolistic price fixing behavior has triggered discussion in the past few days, at a time when attentions are focused on whether China will retaliate after US President-elect Donald Trump questioned the one-China policy or how China might cope with a potential trade war with the US.



People may have read too much into the Chinese regulators' latest move if they believe the fine is retaliation against Trump.



However, Sino-US ties will suffer a fatal blow if the Trump administration abandons the one-China policy, as Beijing would adopt more radical methods to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. In addition, the country is likely to use various economic and political tools as countermeasures if the US sparks a trade war with China. The $29 million fine as retaliation makes little sense because it will not severely damage the US carmaking manufacturer that reportedly earned more than $2 billion in operating profit in China in 2015.



This is not the first time a foreign auto maker has been the focus of an anti-monopoly probe in China. The country has reportedly imposed more than 2 billion yuan ($288 million) in fines on automobile manufacturers from different countries since 2014. Currently, China's Anti-monopoly Law is playing an increasingly important role in encouraging benign competition, but the country's anti-monopoly probes are not intentionally targeting foreign enterprises. For instance, Kweichow Moutai Co and Wuliangye Group, China's two leading liquor firms, were fined 449 million yuan for pricing monopolies in 2013.



China's price regulator will further push forward in its efforts to fight against monopolies in the coming years and the long-term work will not be disturbed due to short-term political factors.



China will maintain its opening-up and continue to welcome foreign investment, but companies doing business in China must abide by the local laws and regulations. Compared with US and EU efforts to crack down on monopolies, China is only a beginner. As such, the execution of the country's Anti-monopoly Law is expected to become much tougher in the future in order to maintain a sound and fair business environment. In this regard, China is likely to carefully maintain investor confidence to ensure that foreign and domestic companies will be treated equally in regards to China's law. In fact, we believe the anti-monopoly probes will even help attract more foreign investment and ensure sustainable economic development.



