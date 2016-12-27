China needs to protect and support manufacturing

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT





China's reputation as the world's factory is increasingly threatened by rising costs, the accelerated manufacturing resurgence in various developed countries and the growing competitiveness of emerging economies. The situation has prompted numerous Chinese manufacturers to move their factories offshore. Manufacturing has long been at the foundation of China's rise into a global economic power and the industry remains the most competitive sector of the economy, as it creates jobs, generates foreign reserves and helps drive the world's second largest economy.



Instead of encouraging manufacturers to move production overseas, the Chinese government should draft policies to stem outflow in the manufacturing sector. China needs to value its manufacturing industry more than ever and work to consolidate the country's manufacturing foundation. Otherwise China will risk hollowing out its real economy before it grows strong enough.



Like any other industry, manufacturing seeks profits. The key to retaining this industry as a pillar of the economy lies in allowing entrepreneurs and manufacturers to be able to make a profit. First and foremost, China should cut production costs, which include land, financing and labor costs as well as taxes. These costs reflect the profit distribution among different stakeholders, including the central government, local governments, financial entities, factory owners and workers. The reason that some manufacturers choose to leave China is that they are being squeezed from all sides. An effective policy should be put into place to change the current profit distribution between stakeholders in order to keep manufacturing at home. Given that workers' income and welfare is a key metric of social and economic development and that any reduction in these areas is not an option, it gives rise to the need to cut the benefits for the central government, local governments and financial entities. It should be noted that the stakeholders in the manufacturing sector are not competing in a zero-sum game. Rather, their interests are all aligned. Sound growth in the industry can generate greater revenue which then flows to government at all levels and even into other industries.



However, merely cutting costs is not enough. Among other alternatives, China should work to expand its consumer market to boost demand for various products. An ever-growing domestic market will then help sustain the growth of the manufacturing industry.



Certainly, the international market is always paramount to China as the output of its manufacturing industry outshoots the capacity of the domestic market. But amid the surge of anti-globalization sentiment, discontent and criticism of Chinese products is mounting. Some countries even resort to blatant protectionism to restrict China's exports. Some Chinese firms have moved their production offshore to such protectionist countries or third party countries as a means of dodging trade protection. Therefore, the Chinese government urgently needs to further open its market and promote free and open international trade in order to combat trade protectionism and minimize the external policy risks for the domestic manufacturing industry.



Additionally, the country should create an environment to support and respect the manufacturing industry, which is not a dispensable sector but instead a foundation of China's economy as well as global economic cooperation.



The US and European countries suffered setbacks after deindustrialization hollowed out their domestic industries. They are now making efforts to lure manufacturing back through incentives after realizing the significance of the industry. China should value its own industry and place an equal emphasis on both services and manufacturing in the future.



Last but not least, the social status of entrepreneurs should also be raised to give them fair treatment and due respect. As long as successful entrepreneurs emerge in China and keep their business at home, the country will stem its offshore bleed and maintain international competitiveness in the manufacturing industry.



The author is director of the Center for Economic Diplomacy, Fudan University. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn