Eurasian Economic Union Customs Code signed by leaders of member countries

The Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union was signed by the leaders of Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan on Monday during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg.



According to Chairman of board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan, the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev signed the Customs Code, but with exception of the part about regulations of foreign economic activity due to the need to clarify some statements.



The Customs Code is the the first important legal act affecting the sphere of the customs regulation within the Eurasian Economic Union,which functions since January 1, 2015 and includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.



The President of Belarus didn't participate in the meeting, so the document will be handed over to him to be signed later.

