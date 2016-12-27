Storm Urd closes bridge linking Denmark, Sweden

The Oresund Bridge linking Denmark and Sweden was closed on Monday evening because of the storm Urd, the Danish Road Directorate (DRD) said on its Twitter account.



DRD said the vehicle traffic in both directions of the bridge linking Copenhagen and Sweden's coastal city of Malmo across the Oresund Strait will be suspended until Tuesday morning.



The Oresund Bridge is a double-track railway and dual carriageway bridge that was completed in 1999 and went operational in July 2000.



As the longest combined road and rail bridge in Europe, it runs nearly 8 km from the Swedish coast to the artificial island of Peberholm, which lies in the middle of the strait. A 4-km underwater tunnel, the Drogden Tunnel, links the bridge with the other end in Copenhagen's island of Amager.



According to a latest report from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), the Urd storm has reached a wind of heavy storm strength, while gusts of hurricane strength have been measured in several places in Denmark.



DMI said the wind is expected to gather pace throughout the evening and night.

