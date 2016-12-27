At least 467 government soldiers killed in E. Ukraine in 2016

At least 467 government soldiers have been killed in the conflict area in eastern Ukraine since the beginning of 2016, local media reported Monday, citing a report from the press service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



According to the report, 211 soldiers were killed in clashes with the insurgents in 2016, while 256 others died in landmine accidents and in other non-combat actions.



There were no confirmed figures on the deaths of civilians and members of the armed groups during this period.



The conflict has been raging in Ukraine's east since April 2014, when the government troops launched offensives to regain control over the insurgent-seized cities and towns. It has claimed the lives of some 10,000 people, including civilians and combatants on both sides.



Over the two and a half years of fighting, the Ukrainian army lost more than 2,600 of its soldiers.

