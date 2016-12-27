Dunhuang Caves exhibition held in SW China

An exhibition of renowned Dunhuang Cave art opened in southwest China's Sichuan Province Monday, with more than 200 items on display.
The free exhibition at the municipal museum in Sichuan's capital, Chengdu, will end April 10 next year.
Dunhuang Academy gave the exhibition full-size replicas of several caves from Dunhuang's Mogao and Yulin grottoes in northwest China's Gansu Province, replicas of 12 colored sculptures and replicas of 70 frescos, as well as 10 documents found in a Mogao Cave.
The Dunhuang Caves were cut over a period of 1,000 years from the 4th to the 14th century. Today, the caves hold China's largest collection of stone carvings and mural paintings.
In addition to items from Dunhuang, relics from caves of Gansu's Maiji Mountain and Gaochang ancient town in northwest China's Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region are being exhibited to show culture on the ancient Silk Road
.