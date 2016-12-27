Over 900 gas cylinders in two trucks explode after catching fire in India

Over 900 cylinders of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) kept in two trucks exploded Monday in a major fire incident in southwest state of India, police said.



The explosions damaged several vehicles parked close to the trucks, however no loss of life was reported in the incident.



The cylinders exploded after catching fire at Chintamani in Karnataka`s Chikkaballapura district, about 73 km north of Bengaluru city, the capital of Karnataka city.



"Two trucks laden with over 900 gas cylinders caught fire in Chinthamani town of Karnataka early today," a police official told media, adding "the massive explosions went on for nearly three hours before the fire department officials controlled the blaze. None was hurt in the accident."



Local TV channels aired the images of huge inferno accompanied with roaring blasts from the spot.



The cause of the fire was being ascertained.

