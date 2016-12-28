Small Manhattan shop provides light in a year marred by tragedies

Many people are happy to say good riddance to 2016. Too many influential people departed from the hustle bustle of the earthly realm, from singers Prince, George Michael and Leonard Cohen to astronaut John Glenn and photographer Bill Cunningham, to name just a few; many others died at the bloody hands of terrorists, from the partygoers in a Florida nightclub, to the festival celebrators in Nice, France; too many picture-perfect couples broke their vows, from the Chinese actor Wang Baoqiang and his wife Ma Rong to the Hollywood superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt; too many bridges were burned or are to be burned and too many walls were built or said to be built; and too many dramas, after thrilling twists and turns, had depressing endings.

All true, but at least I know one drama that beat the odds. It is about a department store in New York called Pearl River Mart. The store, which had its grand opening 45 years ago on Broadway, on the edge of Manhattan's Chinatown, shut down in the spring because the rent it was being asked to pay was too high. And no one wanted to take the torch from the hands of the retiring owners, the couple Ming Yi Chen and Ching Yeh Chen, not even their children.

A common story from mom and pop shops in New York these days, you may say. But, Pearl River Mart isn't just any store. It was founded by a group of young Chinese who originally came to this country to study from Taiwan, but who were left leaning and sympathetic toward the mainland.

When the store opened in 1971 with the aim to sell all products made in China, the founders, including the Chens, were thinking less about making money than forming a cultural exchange between the US and China, which hadn't resumed their diplomatic relationship back then.

The store immediately attracted a lot of attention in the US, from customers hungry for the oriental flavor of all its goods as well as agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation, who were curious about the identity of the behind-the-scenes backers of the store.

Because of the lack of a formal relationship between the two countries, the founders had to have their imported goods shipped to Canada before they were transported to the US. And the customers shopping at the store, many of whom were Chinese immigrants, were under close surveillance by law enforcement to make sure they were not communist spies.

This was not a surprise at that time but it may sound incredulous to today's customers of the store given the rapid development of the Sino-US relationship. The merchandise on its shelves had been getting more and more diverse and it became an emblem of Chinese culture to people in New York and visitors to the city - from other parts of the US and from around the world. So when the store's demise was announced earlier this year, it was swarmed by nostalgic customers who considered this to be the sad end of an era.

But to the surprise of everyone, including the Chens, the good news came a few months later when their American-born daughter-in-law Joanne Kwong, who had worked as the vice president for communications and counsel to the president at Barnard College, decided to take over the store.

When the store was reincarnated in November in a new venue that offered lower rents, Kwong told me that she felt obligated as a member of the second generation of the Chen family to rescue and maintain the cultural icon.

But clearly she has to cope with a very different era. For one, the Pearl River is, by no means, the only shop in New York selling products made in China any more. She has so many competitors, from other shops to street vendors. And the economic ties between China and the US have extended their roots deeply into the daily lives of the ordinary people by now - think of how many products Wal-Mart or Target sell that came from China.

When 2016 gives way to 2017, there are many uncertainties in the world that may continue making people anxious. One of them is the Sino-US relationship. US President-elect Donald Trump's erratic and sometimes confrontational ways of dealing with China-related issues have worried a lot of people. Even the nonagenarian former secretary of state Henry A. Kissinger has warned the public several times since the presidential election that an unstable Sino-US relationship may lead to a chaotic world.

But if you look at the present and past of the Pearl River Mart, it is easy to garner some relief. The relationship between the two countries may be facing some bumps along the road, but it just is not possible that it could head back to the icy status of decades ago.

The author is a New York-based journalist. rong_xiaoqing@hotmail.com