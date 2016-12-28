Chinese cinema will have a rosier plot thanks to souped-up cars and alien robots in 2017

Source:Global Times Published: 2016/12/28 20:28:39





Not even Matt Damon battling monsters in China was enough to jolt the country's stalling movie sector. Zhang Yimou's The Great Wall raked in a respectable $61 million during its December opening weekend, data from Box Office Mojo shows. But that means little for China's overall box-office sales: growth will slow to a low single-digit percentage for the whole of 2016, compared to the previous year's robust 48 percent expansion, analysts at brokerage firm Nomura predicted.



One simple explanation is that 2016's movies just weren't very good. The highest-grossing films were local hit The Mermaid and Disney's Zootopia. A year earlier, moviegoers went crazy for imported blockbusters like Furious 7 and Avengers: Age of Ultron.



Less subsidies and a crackdown also played a role in this year's slowing market. Online sites, including those backed by web giants Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent, discounted heavily to grab market share. Cinemas and studios also subsidized tickets to boost audiences and generate buzz. But consolidation among ticketing sites has cut subsidies. After scandals involving sold-out midnight shows at five times normal prices, and other oddities, new laws have also curbed producers artificially inflating ticket sales.



As of December 22, shares of China's three major production houses had all slumped by over a third in the year to date, versus an 11 percent decline in the wider market. The hardest hit is Shenzhen-listed Wanda Cinema Line, controlled by China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, which has shed over $10 billion in market value.



This has at least taken some of the hype out of movie stocks. By mid-December, Wanda Cinema Line was trading at 31 times expected earnings, versus a fantastical 68 times in January 2016. And there is a strong pipeline to lure moviegoers back, including new installments to already popular franchises like Fast and Furious and Transformers. For investors, souped-up cars and alien robots could be the heroes that save Chinese cinema.



The author is Robyn Mak, a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The article was first published on Reuters Breakingviews.

