China launches 1st national-level aeroengine research institute

Aero Engine Academy of China, the country's first national-level aeroengine research institute, was inaugurated on Wednesday in Beijing.



Established by the Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC), the institute will lead and support research and development in aeroengine field, said Cao Jianguo, chairman of the AECC.



Liu Daxiang, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said the capacity to design and manufacture aeroengines is crucial to restructuring.

