Figuratively Speaking

5 trillion yuan



The amount of e-commerce transactions East China's Zhejiang Province is expected to generate in 2020, including more than 2 trillion yuan ($287.57 billion) of online retail sales, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.

13 million



New urban jobs China is estimated to have created in 2016, far exceeding the annual target of 10 million, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Yin Weimin said at a meeting on Wednesday.

3



The number of banks that have been ordered to suspend foreign exchange sales business due to their involvement in a series of cases violating China's foreign exchange regulations, a notice posted on the website of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed on Wednesday.