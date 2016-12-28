China tightens agrochemical residue standard

China shored up its regulations on chemical residues in food with a new national standard, the Ministry of Agriculture
said Wednesday.
Compared with the 2014 version, the standard adds 490 limits for 433 kinds of agrochemicals, with tougher demands on banned and restricted chemicals such as the highly toxic fenamiphos.
It covers the approved agrochemicals in China and staple agricultural products, with 33 non-hazardous chemicals exempted from residue caps.
China aims to create 6,000 new residue limits mostly for vegetables, fruit and farm products during the 2016-2020 period, while gradually implementing limits on imported food.
Latest data showed no increase in the use of agrochemicals this year thanks to wider use of biological pest prevention and control.