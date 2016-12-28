Jiangling awarded electric car license

China has awarded its seventh electric vehicle production license to a unit of Jiangling Motors Co.
Jiangxi Jiangling Group New Energy Vehicle Co has permission to proceed with a project to make 50,000 pure electric cars annually, according to a notice by the National Development and Reform Commission
.
Government records separately show that Jiangling Motors is a shareholder.
The Chinese government has employed a raft of policies that spurred a boom in electric and plug-in hybrid cars since 2015. It aims to cut air pollution that frequently blankets urban areas and to push its car industry ahead of global automakers with long experience making internal combustion engine cars.