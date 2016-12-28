Chinese investors buy stake in HERE

Two Chinese companies and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC have agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in a digital mapping company controlled by Germany's leading carmakers to help them develop self-driving cars.



Chinese digital mapping company NavInfo, Internet group Tencent and the Singapore fund will invest in mapping company HERE under a deal.



China is pushing the development of electric and autonomous cars and has made several high-profile investments in high-technology companies in Europe.



German carmakers Audi, BMW and Daimler will reduce their combined ownership of HERE by 10 percent, HERE and the buyers said in a statement.



Reuters

