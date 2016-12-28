S.Korea fines Qualcomm $854m for violating competition laws

South Korea's antitrust regulator fined Qualcomm Inc 1.03 trillion won ($854 million) for what it called unfair business practices in patent licensing and modem chip sales, a decision the US chipmaker said it will challenge in court.



The fine, the largest ever levied in South Korea, marks the latest antitrust setback for Qualcomm's most profitable business of licensing wireless patents to the mobile industry, at a time when the business is facing headwinds from a cooling smartphone market.



The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) ruled on Wednesday that Qualcomm abused its dominant market position and forced handset makers to pay royalties for an unnecessarily broad set of patents as part of sales of its modem chips.



Qualcomm also restricted competition by refusing or limiting licensing of its standard essential patents related to modem chips to rival chipmakers such as Intel Corp, Samsung Electronics Co and MediaTek Inc, the regulator said, hindering their sales and leaving their products vulnerable to lawsuits.



The regulator ordered Qualcomm to negotiate in good faith with rival chipmakers on patent licensing and renegotiate chip supply agreements with handset makers if requested, measures that would affect its dealings with major technology companies including Apple Inc, Intel, Samsung and Huawei Technologies Co if upheld.



The KFTC said it began its investigations into Qualcomm's practices in 2014 following complaints from industry participants that it did not identify.



Foreign companies including Apple, Intel, MediaTek and Huawei expressed their views during the regulator's deliberation process, KFTC Secretary General Shin Young-son told a media briefing in the country's administrative capital.



"We investigated and decided on these actions because Qualcomm's actions limit overall competition," Shin said.



Reuters

