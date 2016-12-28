Qingdao, thriving city with appealing financial market

The City of Qingdao is integrating financial resources and reforming the financial sector with strong momentum to build China's wealth management success with Chinese characteristics



Qingdao in East China's Shandong Province, ranking number 46 in the latest Global Financial Centers Index (GFCI), is seen as a bellwether in pilot financial reforms. The wealth management sector is expanding and the market economy is taking root here.



Meanwhile, the Qingdao Wealth Management Financial Comprehensive Reform Pilot Zone gives the city tremendous strengths to effectively accelerate the pace of the supply-side reforms, to promote financial reform and innovation and to pave the smooth way for the real economy.



In February 2014, Qingdao gained approval from the State Council, China's cabinet, to build the Qingdao Wealth Management Financial Comprehensive Reform Pilot Zone. Two years later, according to the latest GFCI released in September, Qingdao made the greatest progress and rose from 79 to 46 in the ranking.



Z/Yen Group has projected that Qingdao ranks second among 15 cities around the globe that are likely to score higher in the GFCI next year.



It indicates that experts from home and abroad attach great importance to the future development of financial industry in Qingdao and have higher expectations.



It is essential for Qingdao to have a global perspective and adopt international benchmark if it positions itself as the leading center on wealth management.



So far, Qingdao has built bridges of cooperation with 18 countries and regions in the field of wealth management.



In particular, it has collaborated with countries that have prestigious international financial centers including Britain, Luxembourg and Singapore. It also has made a pledge in a joint strategic agreement on more than 100 programs with 16 financial districts at home and abroad, worth more than 600 billion yuan ($86.27 billion).



The Qingdao government has implemented many innovative policies that benefit investors.



In the past three years since the first pilot zone was established, the government has adopted as many as 60 innovative policies and measures that were approved by the relevant ministries and commissions.



These policies are about more involvement of foreign investors in financial market and cross-border investment and financing, which are crucial to financial reform in China.



In addition, for the further development of the pilot zone, the local government in Qingdao has introduced many supporting measures focusing on institutions that want to establish branches in Qingdao, recruiting talents and financial innovation.



Wu Ruoman, manager of the Asset Custody Department of Industrial Bank Co, said that it is a right choice to set up a department and branch in Qingdao based on its strong economic power, solid foundation for wealth management and close cooperation with foreign countries. That underpins the financial reform and innovation, bolster the development of wealth management and help Industrial Bank succeed in asset custody business in Qingdao.



Qingdao's booming economy supports the further development of the wealth management industry, and it increases the likelihood that the financial industry can move to the next level sooner.



The director of the Qingdao City Bureau of Finance Bai Guangzhao said that since 2016, the wealth management industry has expanded rapidly. Asset-trading platforms have sprung up in the city, including the Qingdao Over-the-counter Clearing House, Haier United Credit Asset Trading Center and Qingdao Soft Exchange Software and Information Service Trading Center. Further, in terms of factor markets/trading centers, Qingdao ranks second only to Shenzhen.



According to industry statistics, there are 9,737 types of financial products in Qingdao. The total value is 298 billion yuan, up 33 percent compared with the previous year. Financial institutions manage a total of 243.58 billion yuan in assets.



Qingdao has a supporting and interrelated mechanism to recruit talent. Qingdao is cooperating with many universities and think tanks, such as the University of California at Berkeley, China Finance 40 Forum, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and Shandong University.



When it comes to supporting mechanisms, Qingdao is beefing up efforts to optimize them. There are many private banks, wealth management centers, fund management companies and third-party firms in the wealth management industry.



Private banks in Qingdao have tens of thousands clients hitting hundreds of billions of yuan. Foreign workers are flooding to Qingdao for jobs, and Qingdao Wealth Management Institute are planned to offer human resource.



The pilot zone has driven reform and innovation in Qingdao since it was established. At the same time, Qingdao hosts the largest number of forums and seminars on wealth management in China, which serve as great platforms for interaction, cooperation and promotion.



Qingdao is taking proactive measures, for example, creating prospective and authoritative platforms to publicize "Fortune Qingdao," making it a household name now.



