Booking.com offers increasing range of accommodation options

Oliver Hua Photo: Courtesy of Booking.com

The robust travel business in China has attracted many companies, which have flocked into China to grab a share of the market. In an interview with Global Times reporter Tu Lei (GT), Oliver Hua (Hua), managing director of Booking.com in the Asia-Pacific, an online accommodation booking website, shares his understanding of the Chinese market and the company's strategies for the coming years.Hua: I'm very excited about how our business is developing in China. We're pleased with our growth and see potential for it to continue in the future. In fact, over the past year we've seen that some of the fastest-growing international destinations in terms of their popularity with our Chinese customers include New York, Seoul, San Francisco, Melbourne and London.Chinese customers - just like travelers from all over the world - are starting to demand more choice in terms of the destinations that they travel to and the types of stays they want to experience. From what we've seen from our Chinese customers in 2016, aside from hotels, some of the other most popular accommodation choices include hostels, guest houses, apartments, apartment hotels and inns.Hua: Without a doubt, China is one of the most important markets for Booking.com, and we have definitely been growing in China over the past few years. We believe that the future in China is very bright and hope we can keep reaching more and more Chinese customers.Hua: Chinese consumer habits and product designs are quite unique. As such, since we first arrived in China, product localization has been our primary focus, so that we can meet and exceed Chinese consumers' expectations. Mobile payments are really common in China due to the popularity of platforms like WeChat. So, this is definitely a challenge that we're learning from and adapting to quickly. Language is key to the localization process, so all of the content on our website and mobile apps is of course available in Chinese.Hua: For now, we're only concentrating on one thing and that's accommodation. We also care a lot about independent travelers' complete experience from beginning to end, so that is why we are actively cooperating with different industry leaders including Tourism New Zealand, China Mobile, China Eastern Airlines and China Merchant Bank. As such, we will continue to seek appropriate partners and investment opportunities in the future.Hua: Based on this principle, we will continue to leverage new technologies in order to create an even more customized customer experience on our website and mobile apps, while providing the most convenient and helpful services to Chinese consumers. We also look forward to continuing to build new relationships with accommodation providers across the country so that more travelers can discover the amazing diversity of stays that are available in China.