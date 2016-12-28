Mexico plans for Trump govt

Source:Reuters Published: 2016/12/28 22:53:39

Eyes using immigration, trade as leverage: official





To defuse Trump's threats to disrupt trade and investment, policymakers say Mexico aims to strike a balance between hearing out his concerns over illegal immigration and US jobs, and adopting a firm posture to protect its own economic interests.



Mexico wants security, immigration and management of the US-Mexican border to be on the table alongside trade when it sits down to talk to the Trump administration, a person familiar with the government's thinking said, speaking on condition of anonymity.



That could translate into Mexico offering to reinforce its northern border to curb drug smuggling and migrants, said one former high-level official familiar with discussions in Mexico.



It might also mean giving the US a bigger part to play in securing Mexico's southern border with Guatemala, where many thousands of illegal immigrants from the rest of Latin America pass through every year on their way to the US, a senior Mexican government official said.



After Trump's inauguration on January 20, Mexico needs to keep the discussion with Washington as broad as possible, said Victor Giorgana, a congressman in President Enrique Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI.



"It can't just be about one issue, as that would put us at a disadvantage," said Giorgana, who chairs the lower house foreign relations committee.



Trump outraged Mexico during the campaign by accusing it of sending rapists and drug runners north, and by vowing to make it pay for a border wall to keep out illegal immigrants. Though bilateral discussions with Trump's team are already under way via informal channels, it is still unclear exactly what stance the Republican will take as president.



No date has been set for formal talks, but Mexico's government has signaled its readiness to engage with Trump.



Mexico's main economic worry is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the US, Mexico and Canada that underpins the bulk of foreign direct investment. Trump has threatened to scrap NAFTA if he cannot rework it to his advantage.



Mexico has said it could consider adding new chapters to the agreement covering issues such as labor standards to mollify US trade unions anxious about cheaper Mexican workers. But with Mexico the No. 1 or No. 2 export market for almost half of the 50 US states, there is widespread confidence the essence of the accord will be upheld.



"At the end of the day it's clear that the amount of US investment in Mexico based on NAFTA will prevail," said Andres Rozental, a former deputy foreign minister involved in ongoing bilateral discussions between top executives over trade.





Mexico aims to defend free trade with the US by using border security and immigration policy to gain leverage in talks with US President-elect Donald Trump after he takes office next month, senior officials say.To defuse Trump's threats to disrupt trade and investment, policymakers say Mexico aims to strike a balance between hearing out his concerns over illegal immigration and US jobs, and adopting a firm posture to protect its own economic interests.Mexico wants security, immigration and management of the US-Mexican border to be on the table alongside trade when it sits down to talk to the Trump administration, a person familiar with the government's thinking said, speaking on condition of anonymity.That could translate into Mexico offering to reinforce its northern border to curb drug smuggling and migrants, said one former high-level official familiar with discussions in Mexico.It might also mean giving the US a bigger part to play in securing Mexico's southern border with Guatemala, where many thousands of illegal immigrants from the rest of Latin America pass through every year on their way to the US, a senior Mexican government official said.After Trump's inauguration on January 20, Mexico needs to keep the discussion with Washington as broad as possible, said Victor Giorgana, a congressman in President Enrique Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI."It can't just be about one issue, as that would put us at a disadvantage," said Giorgana, who chairs the lower house foreign relations committee.Trump outraged Mexico during the campaign by accusing it of sending rapists and drug runners north, and by vowing to make it pay for a border wall to keep out illegal immigrants. Though bilateral discussions with Trump's team are already under way via informal channels, it is still unclear exactly what stance the Republican will take as president.No date has been set for formal talks, but Mexico's government has signaled its readiness to engage with Trump.Mexico's main economic worry is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the US, Mexico and Canada that underpins the bulk of foreign direct investment. Trump has threatened to scrap NAFTA if he cannot rework it to his advantage.Mexico has said it could consider adding new chapters to the agreement covering issues such as labor standards to mollify US trade unions anxious about cheaper Mexican workers. But with Mexico the No. 1 or No. 2 export market for almost half of the 50 US states, there is widespread confidence the essence of the accord will be upheld."At the end of the day it's clear that the amount of US investment in Mexico based on NAFTA will prevail," said Andres Rozental, a former deputy foreign minister involved in ongoing bilateral discussions between top executives over trade.