US using Taiwan to ‘contain mainland’

Peaceful development of cross-Straits relations is the biggest guarantee of stability in the Taiwan Strait, while "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces and their activities are the biggest threats, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.



"Any attempt to resist reunification by the use of force is doomed to failure," An Fengshan, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press conference.



"We have steadfast stance to maintain national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we will never allow 'Taiwan independence' secessionist forces to split Taiwan from China, in any form or under any name," An said.



Liu Xiangping, head of the Institute of Taiwan Studies at Nanjing University, told the Global Times on Wednesday that An's words could be interpreted as a warning to the separatist forces in the island against making use of Donald Trump's election as an opportunity to promote "Taiwan independence."



Liu stressed that the Chinese mainland will not change its stance on the Taiwan question and one-China policy.



US President Barack Obama on Friday signed into law the US National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017, which includes a non-legally binding section providing for the US defense secretary to conduct a program of senior military exchanges between the US and Taiwan, the first time since 1979.



When asked to comment on the Act, An said, "We hope the US will abide by the one-China policy and the three China-US joint communiques, and carefully handle issues related to Taiwan," adding that China firmly opposes official and military relations between the US and Taiwan in any form.



Liu said the Act will affect cross-Straits ties as it opens doors for military exchanges and arm sales between the US and the Taiwan island, which will probably lead to an arm race between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan.



However, Liu pointed out that the US only wants to use Taiwan to contain the mainland and make money through arm sales.



"The only way for the island to safeguard itself is to maintain a good relationship with the mainland," Liu commented.



In response to another question, An said that a Chinese navy formation, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning, headed toward the West Pacific on December 24 for a scheduled blue water training in accordance with the navy's annual plan.



"We always handle Taiwan-related issues based on the one-China principle, and any attempt to create 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan' is doomed to failure. The historical trend is irresistible," An said.



Xinhua contributed to this story