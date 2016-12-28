Guangzhou Evergrande striker Ricardo Goulart heads the ball in the first leg of their CFA Cup finals against Shandong Luneng on November 21 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. Photo: CFP

So 2016 ends as it began, with the world looking to see China's next move.But before the inevitable fun and games of the transfer merry-go-round begin in January, let's take a look back at the year in Chinese soccer.It all started in January when the Chinese Super League (CSL) record was broken with Elkeson's move from the champions to 2015 runners-up Shanghai SIPG, only to be shattered two weeks later by moves for Ramires, Jackson Martinez and Alex Teixeira. These moves were put in the shade in the summer when Hulk swapped Zenit St Petersburg for Shanghai SIPG in a deal worth 55.8 million euros ($58 million).As the season ended and the transfer window is set to reopen, it appears that SIPG will soon break the record again in signing Oscar from Chelsea, while new Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet should complete a deal for Carlos Tevez that will further skew the highest earners list to CSL-based players.There will no doubt be more to come with newly promoted Tianjin Quanjian and Guizhou Zhicheng also in the mix.China is not a safe place for managers. That Big Phil Scolari was expected to go, before his replacement Marcello Lippi was earmarked for the national job, typifies the climate. In total nine CSL managers lost their jobs during 2016, and there were more in League One (second tier) with Clarence Seedorf's replacement by Sven-Goran Eriksson at Shenzhen for next season perhaps the highest-profile.Team China got a miracle, need another miracleAfter replacing Alain Perrin, Gao Hongbo oversaw a win over Qatar in the last group game that, combined with results going their way elsewhere, kept the dream of Russia 2018 alive against the odds. Gao found life in the third and final round of qualifiers even tougher with a loss at home to Syria and defeat in Uzbekistan leading to his resignation. Lippi has replaced him but with China bottom of their group, he has admitted that they need a miracle to make the World Cup finals.Chinese investment in overseas teams swelled this year and nowhere more than England's West Midlands where West Bromwich Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa and Birmingham City all now have mainland- or Hong Kong-based ownership. Villa's Dr Tony Xia has been the best of them. His Twitter interaction with the players and fans has made the headlines but bringing in Steve Bruce has put the club in line for a return to the Premier League.Evergrande's Paulinho and Feng Xiaoting, China captain, thrived and Alan was like a new signing after a year out, but CSL top scorer Ricardo Goulart's 19 goals arguably stole the show as they won a sixth title in a row - and then followed it up with victory in the CFA Cup final.Big-spending Jiangsu Suning took Evergrande to the wire in the cup final and challenged for much of the season in the league on their way to a second-place finish, with 22-year-old Roger Martinez putting in performances that overshadowed big-name teammates Teixeira, Ramires and Jo.Demba Ba scored 14 goals before a horrific leg break in the Shanghai derby with more than a third of the season to go - oddly this coincided with an upturn in form for the Blue Devils. And both Wu Lei, top-scoring Chinese player once again, and Hulk deserve special mention for their exploits, with the Brazilian still shining despite an injury on his debut curtailing his appearances in red.Lower down the table, Yanbian Funde defied expectation and won a lot of fans in their debut season with the team from the Yanbian ­Korean Autonomous Prefecture ­finishing a comfortable and unexpected ninth.If they were team of the season then the player of the year would have to be another newcomer, Guanghzou R&F's Eran Zahavi. The 29-year-old Israeli only joined from Maccabi Tel Aviv halfway through the campaign but scored 11 league goals. He'll be the focal point of their team for 2017 - if they can keep hold of him. He's been linked with a move across town to the champions.Even though he took SIPG to the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League, it was a bad season by 2016 standards for Eriksson and it was no surprise he was shown the door to be replaced by Andre Vilas-Boas. ­Similarly, perennial powerhouses Shandong Luneng struggled and a continental run did little to mask their relegation struggles, even if incoming manager Felix Magath secured safety in the end. The German has promised more, as has Manuel Pellegrini at Hebei China Fortune, another team who disappointed, their strong start tailing off even before the Chilean took over.Playing-wise, Jackson Martinez was the biggest disappointment and while injury interrupted his first season at Guangzhou Evergrande, they were a better side without the Colombian. Elsewhere, Graziano Pelle was not a complete disaster at Shandong Luneng: He scored perhaps the goal of the season against Tianjin Teda, while teammate Papiss Cisse scored one of the oddest goals of the year with a strike at Shanghai SIPG that he didn't know too much about, but neither lived up to the hype or their reputation.Chinese soccer will continue to be a "danger" as Antonio Conte, the boss of CSL-feeder team Chelsea, describes it but he will happily take the money on offer for his fringe players - expect John Terry or John Obi Mikel to be next to book a flight to China.Elsewhere, the English-language broadcast media will continue to be fascinated with the CSL but struggle with its team names in equal measure, while the National Stadium may struggle to attract preeminent Premier League teams in preseason after the ­Manchester derby that never was in July.And Evergrande will win the CSL.