Train conductors and local residents dressed in folk costumes in Southwest China's Yunnan Province celebrate the launch of the Shanghai-Kunming high-speed rail link on Wednesday. Running at a maximum speed of 330 kilometers an hour, the 2,252-kilometer line cuts the travel time from Shanghai to Kunming, capital of Yunnan, from 34 to 11 hours. It is the first time that Yunnan has been included in China's high-speed rail network. Photo: CFP