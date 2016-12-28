HK, Shanghai, Beijing among top 10 competitive cities

Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing are among the world's top 10 most competitive cities, a report by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) showed on Wednesday.



London, New York, Tokyo, Paris, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Sydney and Frankfurt ranked the top 10 out of 505 sample cities around the world, according to the Global Urban Competitiveness Report 2017 released by the National Academy of Economic Strategy, CASS.



The report was the joint work of experts from the CASS and UN-Habitat, a program of the UN.



Of the world's top 100 competitive cities, Europe boasts 37, North America has 38 and Asia has 19, the report showed.



By region, China and Japan contributed seven and six cities, respectively, to the top 20 most competitive Asian cities.



A total of 17 Chinese cities made it into the world's top 200 in terms of competitiveness, which is measured according to the city's attractiveness to companies, its local demand, productive capacity, hardware or software environment, and its connection to the world.



Chinese cities' competitiveness is at the medium level in global terms, as a few cities ranked high on the global competitiveness list, while most of the Chinese cities were low-ranked, said Ni Pengfei, chief scholar behind the report. A significant disparity exists among domestic cities, Ni said.



The overall competitiveness of Chinese cities is lower than that of US cities, and the disparities among Chinese cities are greater than their US counterparts, the report showed.





