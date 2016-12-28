Second black box from crashed Russian plane found in Black Sea

Russian rescuers trawling the Black Sea on Wednesday found the second black box from a Syria-bound military plane that crashed at the weekend with 92 people on board, authorities said.



"The second onboard recorder from the Tu-154 plane has been found and raised from the seabed," the defense ministry said in a statement to Russian news agencies.



The discovery of the black box comes the day after rescuers found the primary inflight recorder and should help provide vital clues as investigators try to work out what caused the fatal crash.



Russia's FSB security service has said it is looking into four main suspected causes: pilot error, technical failure, faulty fuel and a foreign object in the engine.



Russian rescue workers told state media Wednesday that the second black box contained the flight parameters, despite contradictory reports over the content of the recorders.



Private news outlet Life published what it said was the panicked exchange between the pilots in the moments ahead of the crash, suggesting that a problem with the plane's wing flaps might have been to blame.



According to the transcript one pilot shouted "the flaps, shit. What the f**k!" as an alarm sounds. "Commander, we're falling" are the last words recorded.





