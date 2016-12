China on Wednesday raised both gasoline and diesel retail prices, in line with crude oil price changes in the international market, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.Effective Thursday, the gasoline price will be 100 yuan ($14.38) higher per ton, the statement noted.The diesel price will be 95 yuan higher, according to the statement.The NDRC urged the nation's top oil companies to strictly follow the price adjustments and ensure stable market supply.