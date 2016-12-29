Revisions in CFETS basket

China will change the way it calculates a key yuan index in the new year, nearly doubling the number of foreign currencies in a basket that is used to set the yuan's value, its foreign exchange market operator said on Thursday.



The central bank, which oversees the market operator, has been trying to reform the way it manages the yuan by making it more market-driven and transparent.



Starting on January 1, the number of currencies in the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) currency basket will be increased to 24 from 13, the CFETS said in a statement on its website.



The change is aimed at improving the mechanism to generate and publish the CFETS RMB Index, and make the CFETS currency basket more representative, it said.



The CFETS RMB Index, a trade-weighted exchange rate index, fell 5.8 percent as of December 23 of this year.

