PBC adviser says property tax needed

China needs a real estate tax to control rising property prices and narrow the gap between rich and poor, Fan Gang, a member of the monetary policy committee of the People's Bank of China (PBC), was quoted as saying.



Reasons for the delay include resistance from vested interests and a lack of clarity on how a property tax will be handled between the central and local governments, financial media group Caixin cited Fan as saying.



China has for years considered an annual property tax, but little progress has been made.

