Migrants get death for killing co-worker to claim compensation from employer

Two of five men convicted for brutally killing a co-worker as part of a plot to collect compensation were sentenced to death with a two-year-reprieve by a Beijing court.



Another two of the accused group were given life in prison and the last sentenced to 15 years by the Beijing No.3 Intermediate Court this month for their roles in the 2014 slaying.



The five criminals are charged with intentional homicide after they plotted an accident that killed a 32-year-old man surnamed Chen in 2014, according to the Beijing No.3 Intermediate Court, news portal thepaper.cn reported.



The case went on trial on December 12 with the five being accused of hitting Chen with a metal pipe and then throwing him from the 13th floor of a building under construction on August 17, 2014.



Chen was invited in July 2014 to work on a construction site in Beijing by one of the criminals surnamed Jize.



Jize and the other criminals claimed to be Chen's relatives after his death and demanded compensation from their employer, who agreed on the payment of 800,000 ($115,100 ) yuan after a few days of negotiation.



However, police and the contractor became suspicious after noticing the men's focus on money and apparent lack of grief, and asked the criminals to present Chen's son for a DNA test.



The criminals then reduced the compensation demand to 600,000 yuan and asked for Chen's body to be cremated immediately.



The oldest criminal is aged 42 and the youngest 28, and four of them are from the same village in Southwest China's Sichuan Province. All of them accused each other of being the one who actually killed Chen during the trial.



The court has also handed a combined fine of 71,902 yuan on them.



This is not the first time people have killed co-workers to fraudulently claim compensation in China. On May 30, a court in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region prosecuted 74 people for faking mining accidents and murdering 17 people to get compensation.





