Former senior leader goes on trial for graft

Su Rong, former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, stood trial Thursday on charges of corruption at a court in East China's Shandong Province.



Su is charged with accepting a large amount in bribes and abuse of power that caused great losses to the State.



Su pleaded guilty and expressed remorse during the trial.



Su is accused of taking advantage of various official positions to offer business favors and promotions to groups and individuals, accepting bribes worth about 110 million yuan ($15.8 million) either personally or through others from 2002 to 2014.



He is also accused of accumulating a large amount of property from unidentified sources. Su's property and expenditures exceeded his legal income, and he could not explain how he obtained assets worth more than 80 million yuan.



Su's actions resulted in a big loss of public property and had a bad influence on society as he violated regulations and abused his power during the reform of Nanchang Steel Co. in 2009 when he served as the Secretary of the CPC Jiangxi Provincial Committee, according to a statement from the court.



More than 100 people, including representatives of local legislators, political advisors, journalists and members of the public were present at the open trial. The ruling will be announced at a later date.



Su was probed for suspected serious violations of discipline and the law, the discipline watchdog of the CPC said in a statement on June 14, 2014.





