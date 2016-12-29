Online sales to hit $5.7t

China has set a specific target for growth of the country's e-commerce sector during the 13th Five-Year Plan
(2016-20).
By 2020, e-commerce transactions are set to reach 40 trillion yuan ($5.76 trillion), with 10 trillion yuan from online sales and about 50 million jobs being created, the Ministry of Commerce
said in a statement on Thursday.
The government has planned 17 special operations in various aspects of the e-commerce industry to ensure stable and healthy growth in the market, according to the statement on the ministry's website.