Putin announces Syria truce deal, peace talks

Russia President Vladimir Putin Thursday announced a nationwide cease-fire deal to come into effect across Syria from midnight and that the warring parties had agreed to sit down for peace talks.



The deal brokered by Russia and Turkey could represent a major breakthrough in nearly six years of war in Syria and comes a week after rebel resistance was crushed in the second city of Aleppo.



Although on opposing sides in the conflict, Turkey and Russia have been working intensively to find a cease-fire after the fall of Aleppo, in a process that conspicuously does not include the US.



Putin said in televised comments that Damascus and the "main forces of the armed opposition" had inked the truce agreement and a document expressing a readiness to start peace talks.



"Several hours ago, the event occurred that we have not only been waiting for but been working so much to hasten," Putin said in a meeting with his defence and foreign ministers.



After the Kremlin announcement, Syria's army said it would halt all military operations from midnight, and the opposition National



Coalition also said it backed the truce.



Putin also said he would reduce Moscow's military contingent in Syria.



Russia would continue to fight terrorism in the country and maintain its support for the government in Damascus, he noted.



Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the seven opposition groups, including the powerful Ahrar al-Sham, that have signed up to the agreements after months of talks comprise some 62,000 fighters and control a large portion of territory in central and northern Syria.



He warned that any groups that did not abide by the cease-fire would be considered "terrorists" alongside the Islamic State group and the former Al Qaeda affiliate previously known as Al-Nusra Front, now rebranded the Fateh al-Sham Front.



Putin's announcement of the deal came hours after Turkey's foreign minister said the potential truce could start by New Year.





