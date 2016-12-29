Trump’s look-alike rooster hints at US loss of soft power

Less than one month before China's year of the rooster arrives and US President-elect Donald Trump takes office, he has made a celebratory appearance in China. Recently in Taiyuan, capital of North China's Shanxi Province, a giant rooster statue with Trump's signature hairstyle and tiny hand gestures was erected in front of a local shopping mall, and will be used as a mascot.



Many netizens in and outside China were amazed by the "cute" and "hilarious" rooster. A Twitter user based in New York even suggested China present a replica of the rooster as a friendship gift at Trump's inauguration ceremony and it be placed on the White House lawn.



Since the doppelganger rooster will predictably get popular, as Trump-related products often do, a series of rooster replicas will be offered for sale in the future, with some already being sold on Taobao, according to CNN.



In November, a picture of a pheasant sporting a similar hairstyle to Trump went viral in China. Actually, it is not just the Chinese that like to make fun of the real estate mogul-turned reality TV star. People around the world have found a variety of plants and animals that look like the billionaire, especially his infamous swept-up hairstyle, including corn, a half-cut pimento, a dog and an ostrich.



It is quite unusual for a US president-elect to be mocked so often and so widely, with people making light of his candidacy across the world right from the very beginning. No one seems able to tell what part of the rhetoric and deeds by the unruly and outspoken businessman can be taken seriously, and no one, not even the most intelligent and experienced political analyst, can say for sure what the unpredictable president-elect will do in the first year he is in office.



Trump's emergence suggests there will be a huge plunge in the US' famed soft power, to the worry of many US officials and lawmakers. The US has always boasted of offering a level playground that enables everyone to fulfill their American dream, and stayed open to the outside world.



But unfortunately, the president-elect is showing hostility to immigration, women's rights and international responsibility, and is expected to steer the country inward.



As Shashi Tharoor, former UN under-secretary-general, wrote in an article titled "The end of US soft power?" Trump's win has "exposed and encouraged tendencies the world never used to associate with the US: xenophobia, misogyny, pessimism, and selfishness."



Joseph Nye coined the concept of "soft power" to describe a country's ability to attract and co-opt in noncoercive ways. But as the US tends to increasingly present itself as divided, isolated and unpredictable under Trump's presidency, perhaps the only thing that will attract and lighten up the world is being able to mock the eccentric and bombastic president.