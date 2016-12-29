Warriors bounce back

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors goes for a layup against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday in Oakland. Photo: CFP

The Golden State Warriors, stung on Christmas Day in their NBA Finals rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers, took charge early on Wednesday in a 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors.Kevin Durant posted a double-­double of 22 points and 17 rebounds and Stephen Curry scored 28 points for the Warriors, who had squandered a double-digit fourth-quarter lead in their 109-108 loss to the Cavs. Curry said the 22-9 Raptors, second to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, were a "good test" - and the Warriors looked determined to pass it from the start.Golden State made nine of their first 10 shots en route to a 22-4 lead less than five minutes into the contest.Klay Thompson scored 12 of his 21 points in Golden State's 42-point first quarter.Draymond Green scored 14 points and handed out 10 ­assists for the Warriors, who improved to 28-5.While the Raptors saw a ­seven-game road winning streak end, they also saw a piece of franchise history made as DeMar DeRozan became the club's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Chris Bosh with the 15th of his game-high 29 points.DeRozan, in his eighth NBA season, finished the night with 10,290 career points, 15 more than Bosh.Elsewhere, Atlanta's German point guard Dennis Schroder scored 27 points, including two clutch free throws with six seconds left, to lift the Hawks to a 102-98 overtime victory over the New York Knicks.The Hawks led by as many as six points in the extra session but had to battle to the finish to put the game away. New York trimmed the gap to 98-97 and had a chance to win with 16.2 seconds remaining, but Knicks guard Derrick Rose, pressured by Atlanta's Thabo Sefolosha, lost control of the ball.The Knicks had to foul and Schroder calmly made two free throws. The Knicks ­inbounded to Kristaps Porzingis, who was fouled while shooting a three-pointer but missed two of three foul shots with 3.6 seconds left.Paul Millsap then made two free throws to seal the win over a Knicks team that played more than half the game without leading scorer Carmelo Anthony, who was ejected with 3:08 to play in the second quarter after a swipe to Sefolosha's face.In New Orleans, Anthony Davis scored 20 points and rookie guard Buddy Hield ­added 17, including back-to-back three-pointers, to lift the Pelicans to a 102-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.The Pelicans did it without head coach Alvin Gentry, who was ejected after picking up two technical fouls in the first half.The Clippers got 13 points and 25 rebounds by center ­DeAndre Jordan, who had a double-double in the first ­quarter. Austin Rivers added 22 points, and Chris Paul scored 21 points.