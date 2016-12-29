Obama used by Abe: expert

Chinese international relations experts say US President Barack Obama has been used by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to stage a show of "reconciliation" at Pearl Harbor on Tuesday, as Japan's defense minister worshipped at a shrine that honors convicted war criminals in Tokyo the following day.



A day after Abe and Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada returned from their trip to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, Inada visited the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying called Inada's shrine visit after Pearl Harbor tour "ironic," saying it will only alert people around the world to Japan's actions and intention.



Abe and Inada's trumpeting of "reconciliation" and "tolerance" at Pearl Harbor still rings in our ears," but only one day later, she paid tribute to the Yasukuni Shrine to "whitewash Japan's history of aggression," Hua said.



"We once again urge Japanese leaders to heed the call for justice both from Japan and the international community, look squarely at and deeply reflect upon its past history of invasion, abide by relevant statements and honor its promise, and properly handle relevant issues with a responsible attitude both to the history and the future," Hua said.



South Korea's Foreign Ministry said it was "deplorable" that Inada had visited a shrine that "beautifies past colonial invasions and invasive war and honors war criminals," AP reported.



Shameless







Former Japanese prime minister Tomiichi Murayama (in office 1994-1996) made the Murayama Statement in 1995 to apologize for the damage and suffering the Japanese military caused to its Asian neighbors, but Shinzo Abe and a number of other Japanese leaders have betrayed his statement and shunned acknowledgment of the war crimes committed by Japanese militarism, said Lü Yaodong, director of the Institute of Japanese Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.



The reaction from Chinese Net users showed a sense of despair after Japanese politicians' incessant provocative behavior.



"Why do we still expect the Japanese government to have a correct view of history as Germany did in Europe? It's totally hopeless because they are shameless," wrote an online user on Sina Weibo.



The Yasukuni Shrine, which honors 14 Class-A convicted war criminals among 2.5 million Japanese war dead from World War II, is regarded as a symbol of past Japanese militarism.



Inada said she wrote "Defense Minister Tomomi Inada" in the visitor's log, but claimed she went there as "a citizen of this country." This was Inada's first visit to the shrine since she joined Abe's cabinet, though she had regularly visited the shrine on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II before assuming the post of defense minister.



"We have no problem with Japanese people and politicians grieving over their war dead, because most Japanese people and soldiers are also victims of the war. The real offenders are the war criminals, and we just don't understand why the Japanese government refuses to remove Class-A war criminals from the shrine," a Net user commented on news portal guancha.cn.



Insincere







The Japanese government called Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor a tour of reconciliation. However, although he offered "sincere and everlasting condolences" for the Americans killed by troops of the Japanese imperial army, he failed to issue an apology.



"This means that Abe refuses to define the war that Japan launched against the US and other Asian-Pacific countries as an unjust war, but Barack Obama still offered Abe a chance for a show in Hawaii," Liu Jiangyong, vice dean of the Institute of Modern International Relations at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Thursday.



The US won't push Japan to respect the wartime history since the US and Japan have common ground on containing China. As an important member of the Allies during World War II, the US has failed to uphold justice, Liu said.



As many as 2,403 Americans were killed, 20 US ships were sunk or damaged and over 300 US aircraft were damaged or destroyed when more than 350 Japanese warplanes launched surprise attacks on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.



Therefore, once Abe got what he wanted from Obama - an opportunity to stage a show of "reconciliation" and "tolerance" - Inada visited the shrine immediately, Liu said. "It was just like a slap in the US' face, and Pearl Harbor has been humiliated."