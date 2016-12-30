Russia ready to cooperate with new US administration on anti-terror: Russian FM

Russia is ready to cooperate with the new US administration in various fields, including the fight against terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.
"We are open to dialogue at any time in a variety of formats, but we are not forcing events," Lavrov was quoted as saying in an interview with the RIA Novosti news agency.
He explained that Moscow has no intention to speed up events, as US President-elect Donald Trump
is currently preoccupied with forming his administration.
Lavrov said Moscow reacted positively to Trump's position in favor of establishing normal cooperation with Russia, which has been declared during his election campaign and in an earlier phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia is ready to cooperate with Trump in the fight against terrorism in Syria and beyond, he added.
He also said that a possible meeting between Trump and Putin required meticulous preparation and would only be possible after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, when "all the dialogue channels with the Republican administration start working to the full."