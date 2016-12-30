Juventus to sign Rincon

Serie A leaders Juventus are set to sign central midfielder Tomas Rincon from Genoa after confirming on Twitter that the Venezuelan had arrived in Turin for a medical.



Italian media said Juventus would sign the 28-year-old on loan for 2 million euros with an option to buy him at the end of the season.



Juventus, Italian champions for the last five seasons, are four points clear at the top of Serie A, yet have still faced criticism for performances that have fallen short of what is expected from potential Champions League winners.

